The No Kingsford Stadium (NKS) group have reacted to today’s decision on the judicial review into the new Dons stadium.

In a statement on its website, NKS said: “We are disappointed with the outcome,

“We will now take time to consider matters with our legal team before deciding on next best steps.

“Meantime we take this opportunity to thank our many supporters, from across the community, who have given their time and financial backing to the No Kingsford Stadium campaign.”