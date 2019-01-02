North-east nippy dippers do bit for CCTV bid

More than 200 brave souls took the icy plunge on New Year’s Day to raise cash to help fund a CCTV camera to protect a community defibrillator.

An outstanding 250 people showed up to take part in Stonehaven’s annual New Year’s Nippy Dip in the freezing North Sea waters – one organisers are calling “the biggest one” yet.

This year’s event was once again organised by Stonehaven Community Council.

The money raised will go towards the Stonehaven RNLI, which was on hand to ensure all participants were safe, and to fund a new CCTV camera to protect the town’s defibrillator, located in Market Square.

Stonehaven Community Council chairman Raymond Christie said the group thinks a CCTV camera would be beneficial.

He said: “It was really good. All the organisations worked really well together to pull this off.

“We had 250 people sign up and take the plunge – this was the biggest one we have ever had.

“Last year we had about 120 people turn up and this year we’ve doubled that. We must have had about 500 to 1,000 people lining up at the pier watching.

“We haven’t counted up the money yet, but it’s looking very positive for all the groups involved.

“We’re also really grateful to the volunteers and to those who also volunteered at the fireballs the night before.

“They showed up to help – they must have gotten a few hours of sleep before coming out and helping direct traffic and set up barriers.”

Mr Christie said the event is growing and plans for next year are already under way.

The defibrillator in Market Square has been vandalised three times since being installed in December 2016.

It was installed by the community council after it was donated to the town by Baker Hughes, whose employee John Trudgill tragically lost his brother Peter when he was swept out to sea in 2014.

A second defibrillator was installed at the town’s harbour in 2017.