Nip cervical cancer in bud with NHS ‘Flower’ campaign

Women in the north-east are being advised not to ignore their cervical screening test invite.

The benefits of going for a smear test are being highlighted as part of a new health and awareness campaign.

The Scottish Government and NHS Scotland “Flower” campaign, is asking women to nip cervical cancer in the bud by getting the test done.

All females in Scotland aged 25 to 49 are offered a smear test every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 are invited every five years.

Practice nurses have added their voices to the campaign in a bid to help reassure women who put off going for the test.

Research showed one in three females (32.7%) aged 25-34 in the NHS Grampian area didn’t go for their smear when invited in 2017/18.

Hazel Linklater, NHS Grampian Practice Nurse, said: “I know a smear test might not be the most pleasant of things to do but it can help stop cervical cancer before it starts.

“I’m trained to make the smear test go smoothly and make women feel as comfortable as possible at the appointment.

“I’ve done hundreds of smear tests over the years, and would encourage any patient to talk to us or ask questions if they have concerns or worries, because that’s what we’re here for.”