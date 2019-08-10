Nine weeks of roadworks to start on north-east bridge

Work will start on a north-east bridge this weekend for nine weeks as part of a £750,000 improvement project.

Cowie Bridge on the A90 near Stonehaven will have traffic restrictions in place from Saturday including a contraflow for drivers. Bear Scotland previously spent £390,000 on repair works at the site in April.

Major improvements had been scheduled to take place last year but due to the final stages of the construction of the AWPR, the work was postponed to a later date to minimise disruption for road users.

The new programme of works will involve waterproofing the bridge, as well as concrete repairs and the replacement of some expansion joints.

Central reservation barriers will also be upgraded. A contraflow will be in place on the southbound carriageway when the repair works start and will then be moved to the northbound lanes in mid-September.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Bear Scotland said the bridge had been prone to potholes, with the road surface deterioration “accelerating during adverse weather conditions”.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said teams had previously carried out temporary repairs.

He added: “This project of road improvements, costing more than £750,000, will allow our teams to carry out full repairs to the bridge deck on the A90 at Cowie, creating a safer journey for motorists.”