Nine police stations could be sold off under plan

Proposals have been drawn up to sell off nine police stations across the North-east.

Stations at Hazlehead, Cove, Kaimhill and Dyce look set to be offloaded in Aberdeen while those in Cruden Bay, Oldmeldrum, Portsoy, Insch and Kemnay will also be sold under the plans.

All of the stations are currently not in use and are among 53 across the country to be sold.

The proposals are expected to deliver total revenue savings of £1.5 million to the national police force.

Members of the Scottish Police Authority board will meet in Inverness tomorrow and are being asked to begin a three-month consultation into the move.