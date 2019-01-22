Nine seagulls released after being severely contaminated by cooking oil in north-east

Nine seagulls have been released by the Scottish SPCA after they were contaminated by cooking oil in the north-east.

The animal charity recovered the birds on January 14 in Peterhead after being contacted by a concerned member of the public.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Michelle Mann picked up the birds and they were transported 150 miles to the charity’s National Wildlife Centre at Fishcross.

Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Centre manager Colin Seddon said: “We recently received nine birds which had been severely contaminated with cooking oil.

“Within a day of their arrival they were washed and treated to minimise any ingestion and feather damage.”

He added: “We are unsure how the gulls became contaminated but it is often due to oil simply being dumped, washed down a drain which eventually ends up in a river or estuary or even from a rubbish tip where gulls often feed.

“Thankfully all nine birds made a full recovery and were released back into the wild.”

