Nine new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scottish total rises by 267

A further nine people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the north-east.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 267 Covid-19 cases recorded since yesterday – this is 3.6% of newly tested individuals.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been nine new cases confirmed in the Grampian area since yesterday.

There have now been 2,026 positive cases in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

A total of 48 people are in hospital in Scotland with a recently confirmed case of the virus – substantially lower than recent figures, due to the previous inclusion of people who are no longer being treated for Covid-19 in number of people in hospital

From today this is a new measure that only counts in-patients who have first tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Six of those in hospital are receiving treatment in intensive care, though again this is taking into account the new measure explained above.

One Covid-19 related death was reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,500.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 693,038 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 23,016 were positive and 670,022 were confirmed negative.

However, today’s data may be incomplete due to the backlog of test results accumulated in the UK lab network.

A total of 4,282 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5 – down one from September 13 due to revision of data from one health board.