Nine new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 68

The north-east has recorded nine new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,919.

Across Scotland there have been 68 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 510,812 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 490,756 being confirmed negative while 20,056 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 257 patients were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,221 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,494.