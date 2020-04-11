Nine-flat plan which would see 61 trees cut down in north-east town to be reviewed

A review will be carried out into plans to build a block of flats behind a police station in a north-east town.

Police Scotland lodged plans to build nine two-bedroom flats in a three-storey block on land next to the police station on Blackhall Road in Inverurie in September 2019.

To make way for the development, 61 trees would need to be chopped down.

Planning agents Graham & Sibbald submitted a request to Aberdeenshire Council for feedback on potential development of the site, with a nine-flat residential scheme or a commercial drive-thru development both discussed.

The former was recommended but Aberdeenshire Council rejected the project.

Now the planning application will be reviewed by the local authority’s Local Review Body.

In a notice of review, Graham & Sibbald said: “The woodland on site is of predominantly low quality, is situated in a largely urban setting and therefore does not befit its designation as ancient woodland.

“Aberdeenshire Council has not appropriately weighed this against the substantial public economic benefit that the development of the site can deliver – in the region of £63,000 towards local infrastructure.

“The council has also not given appropriate consideration to the social benefit created by the provision of two additional affordable housing units or the addition of further choice to the local housing market that the proposal will provide.”

It was highlighted that there would be landscaping and a planting plan.