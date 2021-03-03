Nine deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 29

Nine north-east residents are among the 35 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show five Aberdeenshire residents and three Moray residents have sadly died since contracting the virus.

A further death has been recorded in Aberdeen City.

The latest update on the number of people who have died since contracting the virus has changed slightly with Public Health Scotland today adding an additional 172 confirmed Covid-19 deaths from national records to have occurred within 28 days of a first positive test.

These have now been incorporated into Scotland’s cumulative total, which now stands at 7,371

In total, covid cases across the north-east have increased by 29 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,517 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 16 were identified in Aberdeen City and 10 in Aberdeenshire. Three new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 543 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 203,555, with the new cases representing 2.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,371, as 35 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 750 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 69 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1’696,896 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,493,341 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 1,661,879 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 92,550 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.