Nine charged as police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre

Nine people have been charged following a crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre.

The operation was launched after concerns were raised by businesses.

Patrols targeted specific problem areas over a two-week period earlier this month, with officers speaking to local licenced premises and hotels in the area.

As a result, nine people were charged. All were given information about other groups who could offer them support.

Sergeant Andy Sawers, who ran the operation said: “During a time when we are looking to assist with city regeneration, we cannot allow individuals to spoil the enjoyment of a visit to the city centre and as a result, my team have taken engagement and enforcement action against multiple persons.

“All of those spoken to as part of this operation were signposted to our partner agencies who will be in a position to offer ongoing support.

“This operation will continue to run as part of wider Anti-Social Behaviour issues to ensure the message is getting through. I’d like to thank the members of the public who assisted us with this operation.”

Innes Walker, Aberdeen Inspired city centre manager added: “Aberdeen Inspired has been working closely with Police Scotland after concerns were raised by local businesses around an increase in antisocial behaviour in the city centre.

“This is a positive result and highlights the importance of partnership working as we continue to work towards providing the safest possible environment in the city centre, particularly during the current reopening phase.”