Nine arrested after north-east police crackdown on outstanding warrants

Officers in the north-east have arrested nine people following a police operation.

Operation Salvation was carried out by the North East Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit over the weekend to clampdown on outstanding warrants and also checked to make sure curfews were being followed.

As a result nine people were arrested and taken into custody.

Inspector Kenny McGeough, who leads the DAVRU said: “North East Division strive towards a continued reduction in violence and crime in general.

“There is no place for violence in our communities, however when there is violence, we will actively track down and arrest offenders whether at work, home or out socialising.”

He added: “If you commit a serious violent offence, we will take all action to disrupt your behaviour and prevent you from offending again.

“A large number of serious injuries are as a result of a single senseless punch, which not only affect’s the victims life but can have a huge impact on the offender, resulting in a criminal conviction, loss of friends, family and job.”