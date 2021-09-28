Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nightclub chain says customers will not need vaccine passports despite law

By Jamie Hall
28/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 5:24 pm
Club Tropicana boss Tony Cochrane (right) says customers will not need vaccine passports.

A popular nightclub chain has insisted customers will not need vaccine passports if they want to party – even though they will be required by law from this week.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a vaccine certification scheme will be introduced at venues classed as “higher risk” on Friday.

Late night venues and large-scale events will be covered by the laws, which mean people will have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The UK Government abandoned plans for vaccine passports, but the Scottish Government is pressing ahead with the controversial scheme.

Similar measures have been introduced in other countries, such as France, while the Welsh government will also press ahead with its own certification system in the coming weeks.

‘Party continues as normal’

However, nightspot chain Club Tropicana – which has premises in both Aberdeen and Dundee – has insisted visitors “do not need” passports.

“The Scottish Government are adopting a ‘softly softly’ approach to the implementation of the vaccine passport rule to enter a nightclub,” the club said.

Club Tropicana on Chapel Street in Aberdeen.

“For this reason, we will be continuing to operate as we have done since restrictions eased.

“You are not required to have a vaccine passport for entry to the venue, any checks we do will be visual only and there will be no scanning of vaccine passports.

“We do recommend that you get a copy of your vaccine passport, but in the meantime, the party continues as normal.”

‘Grace period’ for vaccine passports

Club Tropicana published its statement shortly before Ms Sturgeon gave a briefing to MSPs in Holyrood.

The First Minister announced there would be a “grace period” after the law becomes active on Friday, and it will not be enforced until October 18.

She also confirmed an app would go live later this week.

“The government remains of the view that a targeted certification scheme does have a part to play in driving vaccination rates up as high as possible and providing an additional layer of protection over the winter months, as we seek to achieve the potentially difficult task of keeping Covid under control while keeping our economy fully open,” she said.