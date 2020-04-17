Night of music planned for Aberdeen venue to raise cash for NHS

Aberdeen Arts Centre is teaming up with performing arts school Music 4 U to host A Night Of A Hundred Songs, with all proceeds going towards the NHS Grampian endowment fund.

The endowment fund team works with a range of health care professionals, including doctors, nurses and service managers to provide some of the most advanced medical equipment available.

The team also works to ensure that hospital stays are more comfortable for patients.

In response to the pandemic, the endowment fund is currently providing comfort boxes to every ward, team, location and department throughout Grampian. These boxes will provide treats, snacks and toiletries for staff and patients.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “The endowment fund is there to fund all the extras. We’re the charity that supports NHS Grampian and we work for the benefit of patients which includes anything that supports the wellbeing of staff too.

“I think it’s really lovely of the Aberdeen Arts Centre to be putting on the concert. They’re a charity and they must be struggling with what is going on right now so it makes it even more special that they are thinking of the NHS staff during this difficult time.”

A Night Of A Hundred Songs is scheduled to take place at 7pm on August 22 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The evening will feature the stars of Music 4 U and special guests who will be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets will be priced at £20 and £5 for NHS staff badge holders.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Arts Centre said: “In this uncertain time Aberdeen Arts Centre are thrilled to be working with Music 4 U to bring a little bit of sparkle into people’s lives.

“It’s so important to have something to look forward to at the moment and what better way than working together to create a great evening of music and laughter that will benefit our amazing NHS.

“During these uncertain times, we acknowledge that social distancing restrictions may still be in place during August 2020.

“We are proceeding optimistically, however if this event cannot take place with a full audience, customers will be offered a full refund or invited to join us via video link.”

Tickets can be bought by phoning the Box Office on 01224 641122 or by visiting aberdeenartscentre.com/nhs

