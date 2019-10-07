Nicola Sturgeon tours new health facility and north-east academy

The First Minister officially opened a £14.7 million health facility in the north-east today.

The Inverurie Health and Care Hub, which includes a dental surgery and community maternity unit, will accommodate an estimated 30,000 patients in its 38 consulting rooms within five years, doubling that of the previous GP practice.

Nicola Sturgeon toured the facilities today, speaking with staff and parents who have used the new facilities, including eight-month-old Cruz Smith, the first baby to be born at the unit.

She also viewed construction progress at the £55 million Inverurie Community Campus, due to open in April 2020.

Speaking after touring the health and school facilities in Inverurie, Ms Sturgeon said: “This new health facility in Inverurie is an excellent example of integrated health and social care, providing people with services located in a single setting, at the heart of the community.

“It is exactly in line with our vision of improving primary care by allowing GPs to focus their skills where they add most value and allowing patients to be seen at the right time by the right person.

“The new £55m Inverurie Community Campus will be a massive boost for the town giving young people state-of-the-art world class facilities in which to learn.

“These facilities are two of many new infrastructure projects planned as part of our significant investment in the north-east.”