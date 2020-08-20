Nicola Sturgeon to give latest review of Scotland’s lockdown restrictions

The First Minister is not expected to make any major changes to current restrictions across the country during today’s review of lockdown.

The Scottish Government is required to formally review the measures every three weeks and the First Minister will give a statement to MSPs at Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

However, Scotland is dealing with a number of cluster virus outbreaks, and with schools having reopened to pupils last week, it is not expected she will make any significant changes to the current arrangements.

Yesterday, the First Minister announced it was “not yet safe” for local lockdown restrictions to be lifted from Aberdeen, with daily cases still on the rise.

When she gave her last review on July 30, Ms Sturgeon warned Scotland may have to stay in phase three of her four-part plan for lifting lockdown restrictions beyond this point.

And as a move to phase four can only happen if ministers are satisfied that coronavirus is no longer considered a significant threat to public health, this is not likely to happen yet.

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon could give an update on indicative dates she has already announced for when some sectors could reopen.

Such as the case for Aberdeen, when Ms Sturgeon said yesterday she hoped to be able to lift the restrictions for “lower risk premises”, namely non-licensed cafes, from next Wednesday.

In previous statements, she said that organised outdoor contact sports and live events which take place outside, with physical distancing in place, could resume, with restricted numbers, from August 24.

Some indoor facilities, such as bingo halls, have been given the same date, which has also been suggested for the resumption of funfairs and driving lessons.

Meanwhile, non-essential offices, indoor pools, gyms and some indoor entertainment venues could return after September 14, the First Minister has previously suggested.