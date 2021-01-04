Nicola Sturgeon to deliver ‘urgent’ Holyrood statement on Monday amid ‘rapid rise’ in Covid-19 cases

The first minister will meet with her cabinet today to discuss further action to limit the spread of Covid-19 with the country locked in a “race” between the new strain and the vaccine.

Nicola Sturgeon said the “rapid increase” in coronavirus cases driven by the new variant is of “very serious concern” ahead of a special meeting of ministers.

The Scottish Parliament is set to be recalled from recess to allow the first minister to make an “urgent statement” at 2pm on further measures to suppress the virus.

Scotland has seen an increase of 2,464 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, which is higher than Saturday’s confirmed increase of 2,137 new cases.

The daily test positivity rate is now at 15.2% – up from 10.8% on Saturday.

Business chiefs in the north-east have made a plea for more support to be given in the event of tougher restrictions being brought in.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced calls from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to bring in a new national lockdown.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said the education recovery group will meet today in advance of cabinet to consider the current advice in relation to schools and early learning.

Schools were due to return to face-to-face learning on January 18 but Ms Sturgeon said last week that this was under review.

The first minister said: “The steep increases and severe NHS pressure being experienced in other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead.

“So we must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses.

“We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid-19 and the vaccination programme.

“As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down th virus – to save lives and help the NHS care for all those who need it.”

She added: “All decisions just now are tough, with tough impacts.

“Vaccines give us a way out, but this new strain makes the period between now and then the most dangerous since the start of the pandemic.

“So the responsibility of the government must be to act quickly and decisively in the national interest.

“For now, please continue to take Covid-19 seriously – it is a real threat to life and health and, if it runs out of control, it damages the economy more too.

“Please stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interactions with other households.”

This is just the fifth time Parliament has been recalled, and the second time within the last four weeks.

Previously, it was convened after the deaths of Donald Dewar in October 2000 and the Queen Mother in April 2002.

It was also reconvened following the release of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, in 2009.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The recent, rapid increase in Covid cases in Scotland, driven by the new variant of the virus, is a very serious concern.

“The even steeper rises and severe pressure on the NHS that is being experienced in some other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead in Scotland if we do not take all possible steps now to slow the spread of the virus, while the vaccination programme progresses.

“The strong message remains people should stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interaction with others.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie added: “With tighter restrictions on movement and in schools comes a greater responsibility on the Government to show its workings.

“If we are to restrict people’s movement then we need to see what the benefit will be.

“We need an exit plan to give people hope, as well as to show them what is required to ease the restrictions on our freedoms.”

A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, because coronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of presiding over “chaos”, the leader of the opposition insisted it was “inevitable” that more schools would need to shut.

Sir Keir told reporters the Prime Minister should not hint at new restrictions within weeks but, instead, act within hours.

His comments came after Mr Johnson signalled that a tougher anti-Covid crackdown would be brought into force in the coming weeks.

The Labour leader said: “The virus is clearly out of control.

“We can’t allow the Prime Minister to use up the next two or three weeks and then bring in a national lockdown which is inevitable.

“Do it now. That’s the necessary first step to get the virus back under control.”

Earlier, referring to the tiers system, Mr Johnson said that coronavirus restrictions in England are “probably about to get tougher” due to rising infection rates.

The Prime Minister told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country.

“I’m fully, fully reconciled to that.

“There are obviously a range of tougher measures that we would have to consider.

“I’m not going to speculate now about what they would be, but I’m sure that all our viewers and our listeners will understand what the sort of things… clearly school closures, which we had to do in March, is one of those things.”