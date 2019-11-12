Nicola Sturgeon hails Aberdeen community centre services

A community champion has thrown down the gauntlet for would-be MPs to visit a social hub.

Paul O’Connor spoke after welcoming Nicola Sturgeon to Inchgarth Community Centre yesterday in support of Aberdeen South SNP general election candidate Stephen Flynn.

The First Minister met bingo players and became barista for the day, learning how to make a cuppa using a coffee machine.

Ms Sturgeon hailed the centre as the beating heart of the Garthdee community, while Mr O’Connor challenged other Aberdeen South candidates to follow Mr Flynn’s lead.

“It’s really important to come here. Politicians of any party are welcome. I would say to them: ‘Get yourselves in here. Come and meet the people who your policies will impact on – the disabled, the poor, the vulnerable, the elderly and children’,” said Mr O’Connor, chairman of the centre’s executive committee.

“It is important that candidates talk to people and gain people’s respect. Come and see people here and take a genuine interest in their lives.”

Ms Sturgeon told the Evening Express: “I’ve been in this centre previously and I know how important it is.

“I’ve seen today some of the range of activities that are delivered here.”

When asked if it was important that such centres have long-term funding, Ms Sturgeon said: “Funding decisions are for local authorities to make but it’s really important communities have facilities like this, not just for the benefit of the older population but also for the range of people and groups who use the brilliant facilities this centre provides.”

The pair who helped Ms Sturgeon spruce up her barista skills were centre volunteers Margaret Flett, 51, and Irene Buchan, 72.

Mrs Flett said: “I had no idea the visit was happening until the last minute.

“It was a bit intimidating with all the cameras, but we were professional as always.”

Mrs Buchan said: “She seemed genuinely interested in what is going on at the centre.

“We offered her a volunteer position and she said she would consider it.”

Mrs Flett said: “It’s good that candidates are coming along so we can ask them things.

“As a community, we need to see them here.”

After the visit, the seat’s Liberal Democrat candidate Ian Yuill said: “I would love to visit the centre during the election campaign, just as I have been a regular visitor there for the last 25 years.”

The seat’s Conservative candidate, Douglas Lumsden, said: “As Inchgarth is in my ward (as an Aberdeen City Council representative) I have been fortunate to visit many times and see for myself all the good work that takes place there.”

The seat’s Labour candidate, Shona Simpson, said: “I would be happy to visit the centre.”

Mr Flynn said: “The centre is the heartbeat of Garthdee and the work that goes on here is outstanding.

“I’m really happy Nicola was able to come along, and certainly she met lots of folk who were delighted to see her.”

He added: “It’s an incredibly busy time for all of us and we’re working incredibly hard to speak to as many people as possible and listening to folk.”

Ms Sturgeon also went to Stonehaven knocking on the doors of constituents with West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine SNP candidate Fergus Mutch.