Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Getting children back to school is the priority’

Plans to reopen schools in Aberdeen will continue, according to the First Minister.

During today’s briefing, following the news the city was to have restrictions placed on travel and hospitality, she said if the Government was “faced between a choice of schools or hospitality”, they would “choose schools right now”.

Answering a question from DCTMedia’s Adele Merson, Ms Sturgeon said: “Aberdeen City Council’s plans for the reopening of schools has already been communicated. We want those to continue as planned and don’t underestimate the factor here in the decisions we’ve taken to today for the ability of schools to return.

“This is about being more precautionary elsewhere in order that we stamp on transmission so that children’s return to school is not compromised.

“Getting children back to school is the priority and this is the hard edge of what that means in practice of when we are facing increased transmission.”

