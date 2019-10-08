Nicola Sturgeon ‘delighted’ with Aberdeen by-election vote

The First Minister said she was “delighted” about the result of a recent by-election in Aberdeen, which saw her party come second in the polls.

The Scottish Conservatives topped Thursday’s by-election poll in Bridge of Don with 1,857 first preference votes cast, closely followed by the SNP on 1,797 votes.

Speaking during her visit to the north-east yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said she was “delighted” with the outcome, adding she had “no doubt” the Tories would suffer at the next General Election due to their support of a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “The SNP vote increased their vote so for a party that has been in government for more than 12 years, it’s an excellent result and one I’m very pleased about.

“It’s not really possible to read too much into it in terms of national trends.

“But I have no doubt that when, there’s a general election, the Tories are going to pay a very heavy price for choosing to prioritise loyalty to their Westminster bosses over standing up for the Scottish interest.”

However, Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon, said the result showed the SNP vote had “hit a ceiling”.

He added:“People in Aberdeenshire know the only time we see Nicola Sturgeon up here is when an election is coming.

“But the Bridge of Don by-election result suggests the SNP vote has hit a ceiling in the north-east.

“In contrast, the Conservative vote was up by more than 10%.

“People increasingly understand that all Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are interested in is independence.

“Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire rejected the SNP’s separatist bid in 2014 – and I believe would do so again. People don’t want another divisive, damaging referendum.”