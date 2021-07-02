Covid briefing: Sturgeon urges ‘renewed caution’ as she announces expanded vaccination programme

Nicola Sturgeon has announced more than half of Scotland’s population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said: “Today’s vaccine numbers actually take us across quite a significant milestone.

“More than 60% of those eligible for the vaccine have now had both doses, but as of today, more than 50% of the entire population is now fully vaccinated.

“That is an important milestone and one that will be increasing our levels of protection against this virus.”

A high of 4,234 cases were recorded yesterday – just three days after passing the 3,000 mark for the first time.

The First Minister said 285 people are in hospital, and 19 are in intensive care, and four people have died in the last 24 hours.

Grampian has 322 new cases today.

Journalists asked a range of questions.

One reporter quoted Scottish Labour saying the vaccination programme had slowed down.

Miss Sturgeon insisted it was “not slowing down”

She said the speed of it was dependent on supply and the eight-week wait between appointments.

Another reporter quoted figures from the Office of National Statistics which suggest 80,000 Scots are living with long Covid.

She asked Miss Sturgeon if she was confident removing restrictions was a good idea.

The First Minister said: “This is a difficult balancing act but I don’t want anyone to think that we are complacent.”

In summary, she said people are being harmed by lockdown and restrictions as well as being harmed by Covid.

Miss Sturgeon confirmed that in wave one and two Scotland was behind and below the UK curve however in this curve it is ahead.

She said the fact that the Delta varant “seeded in our biggest city – Glasgow” – could be one reason for this. And she suggested the rate of vaccination, which is lower, may also not be helping.

Football gets a kick

Rising cases are linked to football matches. Miss Sturgeon was asked if there could have been some stronger messaging form the government.

She said: “People were asked not to travel to London without a ticket.

“Has football had an impact, we think yes. Is it entirely the explanation for what we are dealing with? Absolutely not, we have community transmission.”

Clinical advisor Jason Leitch said: “As for messaging we were very very clear.”

A journalist retorted: “People were told to go to London if they had a safe place to go – are you changing your story?”

She said: “In a situation like this you try to give people layers of advice, I don’t know what people want, we are trying our best.”

Jason Leitch said: “What we said was ‘don’t travel unless you have got a ticket’.”

Asked why there are no changes being made to the levels being made across the country given the virus is rising, she said: “We want to hopefully move as a country on 19 July. The most important thing to do is stick to the restrictions. the track we are on is the one that we think is the right one.”

Asked what percentage of people were turning down their vaccination she said: “I’m not worried about uptake in that it is below where we expected it tobe, it is much higher than anything we have seen before.”

She added: “Younger people tend to be working and they tend not to find it as easy to turn up but uptakes are still higher than flu. Its not that we are worried but we want to reach every eligible person in the country and not giving up on that.”

Clinical advisor Jason Leitch said: “We will make it easier for you, we will come to you in buses.”

Funding for health boards

Ms Sturgeon confirmed additional money will be given to Scotland’s health boards for costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “Further funding for Covid matters is being made available today to help boards across the country – almost £380 million is being allocated to help with additional costs this year.

“That includes the cost of the vaccination programme, the Test and Protect system and PPE.

“This is on top of the £1.7 billion for Covid allocated last year to health boards and to health and social care partnerships.”

Asked what the rate rise is expected to be, she said she won’t “put numbers on where cases might get to”.

She said: “We know there are things we can do to make it more difficult for the virus, we have some control, let’s all make sure we are making it more difficult for this virus to spread.”

She added: “So far we have not had a continued 50% rise day-on-day – we are not on the worst case scenario trajectory.”

She added: “Anything employers can do to support people to get vaccinated” would be valuable.

She hopes the end point will be in sight but we need to “be careful” – keep windows open if indoors, stay outdoors as much as possible if in groups, get vaccinated, and get tested.”

“She said: “We are all utterly sick of this but I do believe we are seeing the end point.

“Vaccination is what will get us out of this.

“All adults who have not had their a first dose, even if you have missed your appointment – please still turn up and get one”.

She added: “The vaccines are doing much of the work that lockdown measures previously had to do.”

She confirmed that walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres will be open in every part of mainland Scotland from Monday, the Scottish Government has announced.

All mainland health boards will offer drop-in clinics as the rollout nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

She said: “We are trying to make this as easy and accessible as possible – you can turn

up at a centre, or keep your scheduled appointment”.

Coincidingly, more coronavirus tests were carried out more than any other day since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 42,843 were recorded over a 24-hour period.

In Stonehaven, where Aberdeenshire’s highest cases are being recorded, a dozen businesses where staff tested positive have closed down for isolation periods.

There were 54 confirmed cases between June 22 and 28 and restaurants and takeaways including The Station Hotel and The Bay, and even the open air pool, are closed.

Professor McKee, of the European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the spike “coincides very much” with the incubation period of the virus after the match at Wembley on Friday June 18, which finished 0-0.

Hospital visits

As a result, NHS Grampian is imposing stricter rules on visiting hospital patients due to the rise in Covid cases.

Until now, NHS Grampian has allowed patients to nominate two family members or friends to visit them during their treatment or for appointments.

However, that will now be restricted to just one nominated person to limit the Covid risk from noon on Friday, July 2.

And NHS Highland is warning of growing pressures on services because of the number of staff self-isolating.

The health board added that all its services had “very limited capacity”.