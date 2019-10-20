Nicola Sturgeon announces new plans to fund walking routes in Aberdeen community

The First Minister has announced plans to deliver green travel links in an Aberdeen community.

Nicola Sturgeon announced at this week’s SNP conference that the Maidencraig scheme is among more than 200 projects across Scotland receiving a total of £27 million of funding.

The project will see existing paths upgraded along with new routes created linking Skene Road, Bressay Brae, Samphrey Road and Maidencraig Way.

The paths will also help link to the Lang Stracht and Skene Road as well as local schools and Woodend Hospital.

The First Minister said: “From Ayr to Aberdeen, a fund of £27m will support more than 200 schemes to make it easier for people to cycle and walk.”

