Nicola Buchan from Peterhead competes at this year’s Britain’s Strongest Woman

Nicola Buchan flew the flag for the north-east as she competed in Britain’s Strongest Woman competition where she placed 8th overall.

The event held September 19 in Doncaster, had participants compete over several events including deadlifts, max lifts and frame carry.

Ms Buchan, from Peterhead, was able to achieve personal bests over the majority of the events including the yolk carry in which she lifted 240 kilograms and carried it 20 metres, something she didn’t think she could do.

After losing 12 stone after having her second child, she decided to start competing in strongwomen competitions.

Having previously took part in an ultramarathon in 2019, she found competing towards something was a great way to maintain a rigorous and regular training schedule.

After trying out strong woman type training exercises she found it addicting and has built herself up to among the best strong women in the country, all within two years.

She will now go on to compete at the Arnold’s Sports Festival UK in October which was something she saw for herself in five years.

‘I would never leave a competitor to struggle we are there to motivate and compete.’

Speaking about the event Nicole Buchan said: “I found it challenging, I was only notified three weeks ago that I had been invited to compete so I didn’t have long to prepare and so crammed 12 weeks of training into three.”

“As I am a personal trainer, I train a lot of local women and I think Peterhead is underestimated in how strong, determined and dedicated women we have.”

“My clients motivate me every day and seeing them progress and feel better about themselves is why I do this for a living.”

“With training, you have to want it badly. My kids, work and other things are priorities so training would tend to take a backseat.

“If you are willing to put the work in then you will find a way to balance all aspects of your life.”

In addition to being an athlete, Ms Buchan is also a mum of two children and cites them as her biggest source of strength.

“I want my kids to see that being active and healthy is completely normal and should be a part of your life.

“It was hard for me to get into it when I was bigger. I want them to grow and it be a lifestyle choice and not something they are forced to do.”

Speaking about the biggest asset she believes separates strong women from strong men, she said: “It’s the support you get from the other women. It’s not like any other sport including strong man.

“Every single woman, even those you are competing against, want you to do well. You will see somebody finish their lift and stand beside their competitor and scream in encouragement until they finish the lift.

“We would never leave a fellow competitor to struggle, even if it means they receive more points than us. There is no other sport where you get the support and empowerment from the people you are competing against.”