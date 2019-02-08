NHS urged to see 90% of children needing mental health treatment in 18 weeks

NHS Grampian chiefs have praised staff for helping children access mental health treatment quicker – but say more improvement is needed.

The national standard is for 90% of children to be treated within 18 weeks of referral to Children’s and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The figure for NHS Grampian in September was 44.7%, compared with 33.1% a year earlier.

At a meeting yesterday, NHS Grampian’s board interim director, Dr Lynda Lynch, noted a report which detailed measures designed to improve the figure – and the board thanked staff for their efforts.

At the meeting, board member Rhona Atkinson said: “I would like to highlight the excellent progress that has been made within the service.

“A year ago it didn’t seem at all feasible, but the planning and leadership and the staffing effort as well has made for an extremely good news story, and we should recognise the contribution of staff.”

NHS Grampian’s CAMHS clinical director Lynne Taylor told the board improvements had come about for a number of reasons,

She said Scottish Government had created a CAMHS taskforce which is seeking to improve service rates over the next two years, with an emphasis on “getting it right for every child”.

She added NHS Grampian had invested an extra £1 million to the service and introduced a record-keeping system called Cappa.

“The system gives us a very accurate and clear data,” said Ms Taylor.

We have made progress in the last 12 months and are confident further improvements can be made, We know we need to.

“A new wellbeing group is being created with the aim of trying to prevent children shoved from pillar to post.”

Work is also being done to include headteachers and guidance teachers in the decision-making process “as they often know the children better”, Ms Taylor added.