NHS thanks north-east staff for working through the night on New Year’s Eve

NHS Grampian has thanked the hundreds of staff across the north-east for working hard through the night as their families celebrated.

Staff from departments including the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary emergency theatre team, Dr Gray’s, Kincardine Community Hospital’s Arduthie Ward and the Rothieden Ward at the Jubilee Hospital in Huntly shared images of them toasting the new year.

You can see all the pictures, posted to the NHS Grampian Facebook page, below.