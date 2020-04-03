NHS staff given heartfelt thanks as pipers join in to celebrate carers

People across the north-east have come together for the second week running in recognition of the life-saving work done by NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the region people stopped what they were doing at 8pm last night, stood at their doors and windows and applauded the incredible work being done by the NHS.

Well done Aberdeen. 👏 Posted by Chris Somerville on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Streets were filled with the sound of clapping and cheering, while boats at Aberdeen Harbour sounded their horns to show their support.

Pipers also picked up their instruments and played in appreciation of the health service.

Piper Mairi MacKay played to residents of Craigielea Gardens sheltered housing in Mannofield.

Support worker Christina Marr said: “It’s so nice to know we’re appreciated and what we’re doing is appreciated.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic.

“It’s a little bit emotional for us.

“We made sure we opened the windows so the residents can hear.”

Well this brought a big smile to my face #clapforNHS #clapforourcarers and I clapped for all my gr8 colleagues 👏👏 #aberdeen pic.twitter.com/FmUxZDLsZn — Harri (@Harrii_W) April 2, 2020

Some buildings were also lit up blue to mark the occasion, including Huntly Castle, with the display organised by local firm Standing-Ovation.

Owner Brodie Murray said: “We’ve got a lot of equipment sitting doing nothing. A couple of weeks ago before the lockdown we ran an outdoor cinema so people could come in their cars and not be in contact with anyone.

“We were planning to do another one but we can’t do that now so we were just thinking about what else we could do.

“We saw a few other companies doing it and it was something we thought we could do locally.

“We weren’t inviting people to come down to see it but we thought people might see it if they were out exercising.

“The ambulance service said they would try to do a drive past as well if they were free.

“It was just a way to thank the staff; they deserve it.”

Police officers and firefighters across the north-east also joined in the applause, and social media was awash with videos of the tributes.

Scotland the Brave A huge thank you to all of our carers, colleagues and key workers across the United Kingdom working during this difficult time 👏 Here is Group Commander David Murdoch playing Scotland the Brave and this one is for all of you #ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers Posted by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday, 2 April 2020

