NHS plan to convert Aberdeen hotel into hospital to help fight coronavirus

North-east health bosses are making plans to turn an Aberdeen hotel into a hospital, the Evening Express can reveal today.

It is understood the Aloft Hotel, next to the P&J Live arena, is being considered as an additional medical hub in NHS Grampian’s ongoing fight against coronavirus.

The Scottish Government is examining buildings across the country which could be utilised to alleviate pressure on hospitals, although no sites in the north-east have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Evening Express understands some north-east medical staff have been asked if they would be willing to work at Aloft if it was transformed into a hospital.

Senior staff have also been taking part in regular meetings to keep up-to-date with the proposals.

Martin McKay, service and condition officer at the Grampian health branch of trade union Unison, who is also a nurse, said: “All across the country contingency plans are being put in place.

“Hospital sites are going to be more pressed over the coming weeks.

“It’ll be low level care that’s in these places, it won’t be high level equipment used.”

Mr McKay added that any additional buildings could potentially be used for patients who can not go home immediately, for example because of transportation delays.

The elderly, frail or those who need more support might also be treated at these new medical hubs.

NHS employees can be deployed anywhere under emergency contingency plans.

Mr McKay said: “Most staff will be needed in the hospital areas based on the level of care. Other staff are already being retrained, including allied health professionals.”

NHS Grampian was unable to provide comment at this time.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Over the course of the next few days we will be assessing the requirement for this facility and discussing the best way forward with NHS Grampian.

“A final decision is yet to be made.”

Marriott Hotels, which owns the Aloft brand, did not respond to a request for comment.

