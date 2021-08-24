Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Interactive: Hear why an NHS Highland boss says patients are arriving at hospital sicker than before the covid pandemic

By Charlotte Thomson
24/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 24/08/2021, 11:53 am
Post Thumbnail

Patients are turning up for emergency hospital care sicker than they were before the pandemic, according to a top NHS boss.

Chief executive Pam Dudek has revealed patients are attending the A&E department at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with worse symptoms.

She believes this is a consequence of people having been previously put off booking medical appointments due to the pandemic, and as as a result, some people are now suffering with worsened or multiple issues.

Ms Dudek said the health board is still facing “very challenging” times with Highland residents also waiting longer for operations.

Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland.

She also told how plans are still under way to improve services, with management teams busy “flying the plane while trying to redesign” the health board.

Use our interactive graphic below to hear what Ms Dudek thinks about the current state of the region’s health services and what the future may hold.

Read more health news…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express