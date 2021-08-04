Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans says ‘it will be a matter of when – not will we’ in terms of children aged 12-and-over receiving the jab

By Kirstin Tait
04/08/2021, 6:13 pm Updated: 04/08/2021, 6:24 pm
Jillian Evans has said 'it will be a matter of when - not will we' in terms of children aged 12-and-over receiving the jab
Jillian Evans has said 'it will be a matter of when - not will we' in terms of children aged 12-and-over receiving the jab

All young people 16 to 17 years of age will now be offered a Covid vaccine in Scotland.

And NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans says “it will be a matter of when – not will we” in terms of children aged 12-and-over without health risks being offered the vaccine.

Currently, only children who are deemed vulnerable in the age group are being offered the jab, as approved by the Scottish Government.

The news comes following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who have approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in young people.

During an interview with BBC Scotland’s John Beattie, NHS Grampian head of health and intelligence Jillian Evans said she was “really pleased” regarding the news and said it not only benefited individual health but also population immunity.

She said the move will help to manage disruption lives and livelihoods, as well as variant evolution.

NHS Grampian Jillian Evans

When asked when 12 to 18-year-old’s will actually start being vaccinated, Ms Evans said: “The good news is for the majority of people that age, they are still in education so if we are thinking about deployment of the vaccine then we have people in schools who could be vaccinated subject to them consenting.

“This week we are beginning the deployment of the vaccine to vulnerable children between 12 and 17 so we are busy with that.

“But of course we will begin to plan now for the younger age groups and beyond – so it is great news.”

Speaking of children aged 12-and-over without health risks, Ms Evans noted that as more evidence comes to light, “it will be a matter of when, not will we”.

The health official was then quizzed on whether the government needed to offer an incentive to 18 to 40-year-olds, as data shows one quarter of the age group are still to be vaccinated.

In response, Ms Evans said: “I don’t think we are accepting that at all, to be perfectly honest it is becoming the normal thing to do.

“Although the take up has been slower and I accept that and its taking us longer to be able to reach people for whatever reason, whether they are hesitant or whether they are resistant or whether they just find it inconvenient.

‘They want to get on with their life’

“We are looking at lots of reasons to why people aren’t coming forward in those younger age groups.

“As we look at what we can and can’t do in our lives, I don’t think it unreasonable to start to see these numbers go up.

“They want to get on with their life, either as a direct consequence of something they want to do – travel for example – or whether they want to see a more sustained way of life without us stopping and starting as we have done for the last 18 months.

“I think our efforts need to be on making the vaccine as accessible as possible.

“We know that there will be people who remain resistant but our job is to reach those who are hesitant and try to address their concerns so I am hopeful that we will see an increase over time in those younger age groups.”