NHS Grampian’s ambitious £314 million plans unveiled

NHS Grampian has unveiled an ambitious £314 million plan to overhaul its estate.

In a report due before the board today, a five-year multi-million-pound plan for new facilities is outlined.

Projects include the Baird Hospital, above, replacing the Denburn Medical Centre and opening a new facility in Northfield for patients in the north of the city.

A business case is in its final stages for the hospital, while work has started to create space near ARI for the new facility.

Under the plans, more than £150m will be spent on the new capital projects, with a further £50.6m set aside to improve elective care.

Primary and community care will be in line for £24.8m of funding, along with a further £28.3m to tackle the health board’s patient backlog over the next five years.