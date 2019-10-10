NHS Grampian workers recognised at awards ceremony

Two north-east NHS workers have been recognised for their achievements at the service’s Spotlight Awards ceremony.

Billy Togneri, of the service delivery team, received the Platinum Award which recognises staff for their outstanding contribution to patient care or the wellbeing of their colleagues.

He was praised for his commitment to improving the experience of patients from remote and rural areas in the Highlands and Islands.

He said: “I am delighted to receive this award acknowledging the progress made to ensure isolated communities have their 111 needs met and to have this be reflected in the NHS 24 strategic agenda.

“I’d like to thank the whole team for their support.”

Aberdeen nurse Arlene Merrilees-Morse also won a Shining Star Award at NHS 24’s Spotlight event for her work as a Senior Charge Nurse.

She said: “I would like to thank NHS 24 for the honour of receiving the award and to say that my happiness and success comes from working with great people. I did not achieve this on my own!”

NHS 24’s Chief Executive, Angiolina Foster, presented the pair with their honours.

She said: “It was a privilege to take part in the NHS 24 Spotlight Awards.

“It was was great to see so many staff from across the country join in the celebration.

“We had more nominations this year than ever before and it’s lovely to see so many of our staff give their peers and team such recognition.

“Our 111 service provides an excellent service for the people of Scotland who need help and advice during the out-of-hours period so it was a great opportunity for us to reflect on and celebrate our achievements while acknowledging skill sets across the organisation.

“The evening was a success and I continue to be inspired and motivated by all our staff within NHS 24 who work together to provide safe, effective and person-centred care to the people of Scotland.”