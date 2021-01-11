NHS Grampian warns north-east coronavirus cases are ‘accelerating rapidly’

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the north-east is “accelerating rapidly” and is widespread in the community, the health board has warned.

NHS Grampian said the number of new Covid-19 cases had increased by 81% in Aberdeenshire in the past week, 64% in Aberdeen and 96% in Moray.

Statistics released from Public Health Scotland have shown areas in the region steadily increasing, with several areas showing rates of 400 and over per 100,000 population, and more still in the 200 to 399 rate per 100,000 population bracket.

Similar numbers of patients are also currently in north-east hospitals as were seen in the early months of the pandemic.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “Over the past week we have seen a rapid acceleration of cases in all communities. Our seven-day rate per 100,000 was 250, with rises over Aberdeenshire of 81%; Aberdeen City 64% and Moray 96%.

“Less than half of cases can be linked to a known event or outbreak. And with test positivity in the wider community at 18%, all indications are that Covid is widespread.

“Our contact tracers continue to reach almost 100% of all cases and over 90% are completed within 72 hours of a test being taken.

“We have similar numbers of patients in hospital for Covid as we did in the spring peak, although this time we are continuing to provide non-Covid services where possible.”

It comes as the latest figures have shown NHS Grampian has now exceeded 10,000 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Figures published by the Scottish Government showed that yesterday, there were 187 new positive tests in the north-east, with 1,877 recorded in Scotland.

Three deaths were also recorded, however, this may not be a true reflection of the number of Covid-19 related deaths as registry offices are closed on the weekend.

The total number of deaths of those who previously contracted the virus now stands at 4,968 and the total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland now stands at 149,766.

© Andrew Milligan / PA Wire

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said the virus does not show much sign of “abating” across Scotland and refused to rule out imposing tougher restrictions on the country to curb the rise in cases.

He said that ministers had debated whether the actions already taken have been enough to stop the spread.

Speaking to Politics Scotland, Mr Swinney said: “I don’t think I’m revealing a state secret when I say that the debate within the cabinet was not whether we were going too far but whether we were going far enough.

“It doesn’t show much sign of abating to any extent. We’re seeing case numbers which are hovering around 2,000 per day… so we’ve got an accelerating situation on our hands and we have to constantly review whether more restrictions are required.

“We remain open to considering further restrictions if they are necessary.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said she could not rule out stricter measures while speaking at a coronavirus briefing last week.

She said: “For this lockdown to really be as effective as we need it to be we must radically reduce the number of interactions we are having, and that means reducing to a minimum when people are required to leave their homes.

“If we need to require more non-essential activities to close in order to achieve this, we will have to do that. That is a matter of ongoing review by the Scottish Government right now.”