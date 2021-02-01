NHS Grampian urges north-east residents to stay at home due to icy weather

A north-east health board has urged residents not to travel unless it is necessary as icy conditions continue across the region.

Conditions across both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been icy over the past week, which has prompted a warning to be issued to everyone in the region.

NHS Grampian has also given advice for anyone who is injured while outdoors, encouraging them to contact NHS 24 in the first instance unless it could be a life-threatening injury.

North-east local authorities have had gritting teams out from early in the morning to treat primary routes and pavements, before moving onto secondary roads and pavements – such as those near sheltered housing and social work properties, and near schools where possible.

Other priorities include cemeteries and crematoria, shopping centres and access to facilities in parks and gardens.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “It might look picturesque out there but it is incredibly icy and slippy underfoot. Do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary.

“If you have to leave your home, ensure you are dressed warmly, wear sensible shoes with a good grip and take extra care on icy surfaces.

“If walking on icy paths, our advice is to walk like a penguin – bend the knees, point feet slightly outwards and extend arms to each side. Walk flat-footed taking short slow steps, and keep your centre of gravity over your feet.

“If you do sustain a non-life-threatening injury and you think you need A&E, you should call NHS 24 on 111 first, day or night, to be directed to the right NHS service.

“In an emergency, call 999 or attend A&E as you normally would.”