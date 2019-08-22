NHS Grampian told to apologise after patient dies day after being discharged

A health board has been told to apologise to a family after a patient was discharged from hospital with a head injury and died the following day.

The woman went to the A&E department at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after striking her head.

She was discharged after medics glued shut a cut in her skin without a scan being carried out.

The patient was also given beta-blockers, a drug often prescribed to treat heart problems and anxiety, despite being allergic to the medication.

The patient, who has not been named, was then admitted to the medical facility the following day with a high heart rate and shortness of breath.

It was noted that she was suffering from acute chronic kidney injury and chronic atrial fibrillation – a heart condition that causes an irregular heart rate.

She became unresponsive and was taken for a CT scan to check if her head injury was contributing to her loss of consciousness. But the patient died in the radiology department.

Her sister later lodged a complaint about her treatment at the Moray hospital to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

The SPSO was given advice from an emergency medicine advisor and a consultant in acute medicine in relation to the case of the patient, who was recorded in documents as Ms A.

A spokeswoman said: “We found that the standard of documentation for Ms A’s presentation to the emergency department was poor.

“It was also unreasonable that she was not scanned in the emergency department before she was discharged, given her reduced level of consciousness and confusion; her headache; and the fact that she was on anticoagulant medication (medication to prevent blood clots).

“Further tests should have been carried out and her discharge from the emergency department was contrary to guidance. In addition, the advice given to her when she was discharged from the emergency department would have been challenging for Ms A to understand and retain.

“It was also surprising that, when she was admitted to hospital, Ms A was given increasing doses of beta-blockers, given that she had an allergy.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We have accepted the ombudsman’s decision and recommendations in this case. The care we provided was not what it should have been. We have apologised to Ms C (the patient’s sister) and would also take this opportunity to apologise publicly.”