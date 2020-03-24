NHS Grampian to suspend hospital visiting hours from midnight

NHS Grampian has taken the decision to suspend visiting times at north-east hospitals from midnight.

A statement from the health board confirmed they will not allow any visitors to their wards from midnight tonight to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Only in limited cases, like when patients are at the end of their life or there is a clinical emergency, will visiting be permitted.

This ban will affect Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Cornhill Hospital, Dr Gray’s Hospital, Woodend Hospital, Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals and Moray Community Hospitals.

Restricted visiting will continue in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – one parent only and Aberdeen Maternity Hospital & Maternity Units – one birthing partner only.

Restricted visitors who are unwell, have flu-like symptoms, cough or a fever should not attend.

The statement added: “We are committed to a person-centred approach to safe and effective care delivery with people at the centre of all that we do.

“To limit the spread of Covid-19 and to protect our most vulnerable patients and ensure the safety of our staff, visiting will be suspended indefinitely from Tuesday 24 March at midnight.”

Restricted visitors who are self-isolating as someone in their household is unwell should not visit.

They are also asked to ensure they adhere to social distancing guidance and a two-metre distance from other visitors, patients and staff.

No children will be allowed to visit.

To enable regular contact with families and friends, patients are encouraged to use personal Wi-Fi enabled devices to telephone and video call.

Wi-Fi is now enabled on the Foresterhill Campus for patient use.