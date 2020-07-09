NHS Grampian to gradually reintroduce visiting at hospital sites next week

Some hospitals across the north-east will start to allow visitors in from next week.

NHS Grampian has announced that from Monday the phased reintroduction will begin at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital and at all maternity units across the area.

In children’s wards, each patient will be able to receive one designated visitor by appointment as part of the new temporary arrangement.

For maternity services, the current restrictions on partners will be relaxed, also from Monday.

The partner or a nominated family member will be able to accompany mums-to-be to their scan and antenatal outpatient appointments, as well as attending the labour and birth.

Partners will also be welcome to visit on the postnatal wards.

In addition to Children’s and Maternity areas, from Monday the one designated visitor policy will also be introduced in surgical, medical, haemotology and oncology wards for patients who have been in hospital for more than 14 days.

For critical care wards, there will limited visiting with individual plans dependent on clinical need.

In Roxburghe House, there will be a piloting process for a designated visitor for each patient.

And in Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, designated visitors can be arranged for patients who have been in for more than 14 days.

Visiting will be gradually reintroduced for all other sites in the coming days and weeks.

The new arrangements are also in addition to “essential visitors” who are currently – and will remain – able to visit inpatients at all hospital sites.

Caroline Hiscox, NHS Grampian’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professions, said: “We know how important visiting is for our patients and for their loved ones. Being in hospital is hard enough which is why we are so keen to reintroduce visiting.

“We also know that it needs to be carefully balanced against the safety of those we’re caring for which is why it is critical it’s done in a managed way that keeps the risk of infection as low as it possibly can be.

“We are just delighted that we will be able to welcome partners back to being fully involved in Mums-to-be care and an extra visitor at the Children’s Units from Monday. All our staff will be as accommodating as possible, but, unfortunately, it will only be pre-arranged appointment in the initial stages.

“Please, please do not come without a booked appointment – by doing it this way, we are able to make sure the number of people on the ward is safe and ensure that all our patients can receive visitors.”

As soon as a ward area is able to accept visitors again, patients will be asked to nominate a designated visitor and ward staff will then telephone that person to arrange a visiting time.

An up to date list of all wards able to welcome visitors will also be available online at covid19.nhsgrampian.org/visiting/