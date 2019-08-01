NHS Grampian to approve £5.1 million worth of improvements for Aberdeen hospital

NHS Grampian could be poised to approve £5.1 million of funding to make improvements at an Aberdeen hospital.

The north-east health board is due to meet today in Elgin to discuss the money for refurbishment work at the Royal Cornhill Hospital (RCH).

In June, the Huntly ward at the hospital was criticised by watchdog the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) for Scotland after a visit.

If approved, the £5.1m will be used for work in Dunnottar and Fyvie wards.

NHS Grampian was given an improvement notice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in May 2017 to reduce the risks for in-patients in the facility.

It involves the installation of new specialist suicide-prevention measures and significantly improving and modernising the space.

In a report to the health board, it said: “In October 2017 the board approved a programme of works aimed at reducing the risk of self-harm in the six Mental Health Acute Admission Wards at RCH and Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s Hospital, being the areas assessed where the patient population is at highest risk.”