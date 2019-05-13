Monday, May 13th 2019 Show Links
NHS Grampian shares images of staff celebrating International Nurses Day

by Callum Main
13/05/2019, 1:13 pm Updated: 13/05/2019, 5:49 pm
© NHS Grampian/InstagramA nurses day tea party held for Wards 110 and 111 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
A nurses day tea party held for Wards 110 and 111 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Staff across NHS Grampian have celebrated International Nurses Day.

The images, shared on the health board’s social media, show nurses from across a wide range of hospitals, wards and units marking Nurses Day yesterday.

NHS Grampian also thanked the “endless list” of staff that work to help and support nurses across the region.

