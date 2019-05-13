NHS Grampian shares images of staff celebrating International Nurses Day

Staff across NHS Grampian have celebrated International Nurses Day.
The images, shared on the health board’s social media, show nurses from across a wide range of hospitals, wards and units marking Nurses Day yesterday.
NHS Grampian also thanked the “endless list” of staff that work to help and support nurses across the region.
On #NursesDay we'd like to say a huge thank you to all our staff who help support our nurses 24/7… Estates/Facilities 👨🏭 Porters 🧔🏻 AHPs 👨🏾⚕️ HCSWs 👩🏻⚕️ Catering 👨🏾🍳 Domestics 👩🏻🦰 IT/eHealth 👨🏾💻 Communications 🧕 Admin/Clerical 👨🏽💼 Scientists 👩🏿🔬 Phlebotomists 💉 Pharmacy 💊 Students 👨🎓 Telecommunications ☎️ Laundry 👩🏻🦱 …the list is endless! #ProudToBeNHSG