NHS Grampian sends 1,200 patients private in bid to cutting waiting list

A north-east health board will treat 1,200 dermatology patients privately after awarding a contract to a private clinic.

NHS Grampian has appointed the Aberdeen Clinic in Cults to provide appointments to the patients.

The £108,000 contract the board awarded the private clinic will see doctors and nurses, some of them NHS employees working on days off, providing dermatology consultations, in an effort to tackle waiting lists.

Former NHS surgeon Ken Park, now clinical director of the Aberdeen Clinic, said: “We’re trying to take the simple things off the NHS waiting list so the NHS can spend time with more complex cases that may need a bit more intervention.”

NHS Grampian said it only approached private providers when “all NHS options have been exhausted” and, by doing so, provides it with additional capacity which enables it to “clear waiting lists”.