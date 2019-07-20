NHS Grampian reveals number of babies born in north-east hospitals last month

The number of babies born in midwife units across the north-east last month has been revealed.

NHS Grampian released the data for June for several of its hospitals, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, and the Peterhead and Inverurie community hospitals.

In Aberdeen, a total of 38 babies were born in the midwife units.

Of these, 23 were boys and 15 were girls.

Seventeen were the family’s first baby, and the largest baby was born weighing 9lb 14oz, with the smallest weighing 6lb 9 ¾oz.

In the midwife unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital, 23 mothers went into labour, with 15 boys born and eight girls.

These statistics compared with 10 births in the Peterhead Community Maternity Unit, where eight boys were born and two girls, and 13 in Inverurie, made up of six boys and seven girls.

All mothers had skin-to-skin contact at birth at Inverurie, whereas 90% of parents had the same at Peterhead.

The statistics are produced on a monthly basis by the hospitals in addition to the health board’s What We Did Last Week feature, which outlines the number of patients who attended the emergency department, how many outpatients visited, the number of operations carried out and the percentage of appointments that were not attended in a week-long period.

The hospitals covered are Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.