NHS Grampian restricting hospital visiting hours to manage coronavirus spread

NHS Grampian has cut visiting hours at all north-east hospitals and said young children should not attend to help protect against the spread of coronavirus.

From today, visiting hours will be restricted to 3-4pm and 7-8pm at all hospitals and in-patient wards in the region.

The only exception is Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, and other maternity units, where patients can only be visited by their immediate partner.

This is now in place for all of our Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals:

Chalmers, Banff

Jubilee, Huntly

Turriff

KCH, Stonehaven

Aboyne

Glen O'Dee

Peterhead

Fraserburgh

Insch

The health board says the restrictions will cover weekdays and weekends, and will have an “absolute maximum” of two visitors per patients, to protect “patients, families and staff” from the virus.

A spokeswoman said: “Visitors are urged to only visit during these times if the visit is essential.

“The change is to reduce the number of people visiting the hospitals each day.

“Members of the public should not visit our hospitals if they have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or a cold.”

NHS Grampian said those visiting patients in critical areas – including intensive care, the infectious diseases unit or palliative care – should arrange any visits with the senior charge nurse or nurse in charge.

