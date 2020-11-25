NHS Grampian reports spike in Covid-19 with 122 new cases and one more death reported in past 24 hours

A further 122 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 880 people have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday.

Forty-four deaths, including one in Aberdeen, have been recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,588.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 90,961 with the new cases representing 6.8% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 1,161 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 84 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,149,140 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,058,179 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 122 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,477.