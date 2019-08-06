NHS Grampian releases Aberdeen hospital’s A&E figures

Almost 90% of people who attended accident and emergency at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) were seen within four hours, new figures have shown.

NHS Grampian has released figures for ARI, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for the week running from July 29 to August 4.

During that period, 1,246 people attended the emergency department at ARI, with 89.5% assessed and admitted or discharged within four hours.

At RACH, 258 people attended the emergency department, with 99.6% seen within four hours.

And Dr Gray’s in Elgin saw 509 people attend its emergency department, with 95.3% seen within four hours.