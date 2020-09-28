NHS Grampian recruits dozens of contact tracers to prepare for spike in Covid-19 cases

A north-east health board has recruited 10 times more contact tracers to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.

Around four contact tracers have been working at NHS Grampian each day over the past few weekends but up to 45 people are now expected to work each shift seven days a week.

However, health bosses say more people will still need to be recruited if numbers spike again in the coming weeks.

Most of the team have been redeployed from within the NHS with some staff part-time workers looking for extra shifts, and others employed as bank nurses.

But the board has now trained up its first batch of contact tracers who are not NHS workers to help deal with the demand.

Over the weekend, more than 1,000 new positive cases were confirmed across Scotland – including 344 people on Sunday – with many of these in the Glasgow and surrounding areas.

The new cases represent 9.1% of newly tested individuals.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there were 12 new cases in Grampian yesterday. The north-east and Moray’s total is now 2,208.

As a result of the increased number of tests and cases, contact tracers have been working seven days a week in order to track close contacts.

Those carrying out the role are responsible for interviewing positive cases to find out where they have been as well as all the people they have come into close contact with. Workers then contact all close contacts to advise them to self-isolate.

Dr Derek Cox, consultant in public health at NHS Grampian said the number of staff had fluctuated but they now planned to have more staff working each day.

He said: “This weekend we planned to have 28 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday. We are still training people and by the middle of this week, we’ll be up to 45 people on shift every day, seven days a week.

“That’s been an enormous achievement because it’s been extremely difficult to get recruitment going as quickly as we’ve got it going.

“I’ve got a team of people behind me working on it and they’ve been absolutely marvellous. In normal times, to get a workforce of 45 people in place it would have taken us three months. It’s taken us about a week-and-a-half and even the new contact tracers, the ones we only trained last week who did their first shifts last weekend have been really, really good. They’ve worked hard and are really efficient.

“We’re tracing 98% of people. Very seldom do we fail to contact somebody. We’re working very effectively and efficiently, and quickly as well. It’s a satisfying position to be in, although we’ve had a bunch of cases.

“We’ve had a whole range of staff deployed from across the NHS, but not enough.”

To help NHS Grampian deal with the rising numbers, staff from outwith the NHS are now being employed.

Dr Cox added: “We’ve trained a whole bunch of non-NHS contact tracers, that’s the first time we’ve done that in order to keep up contact tracer recruitment.

“I think we’ll be putting out an advert in the same way we do for staff.

“We are needing more people, especially if there’s any suggestion that the numbers of people (diagnosed_ are going to double. Then 45 contact tracers on each day aren’t going to cut it. Although the drive for recruitment has been intense the past few weeks, it isn’t going to stop soon.”

Dr Cox added that although cases are on the rise, there hasn’t been as much of a second-wave in cases in the north-east compared to the levels seen in Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

While the cases in the north-east were quieter, staff were also helping to carry out contact tracing for Glasgow and Lanarkshire, just as other health boards helped out during the Aberdeen outbreak.

A number of new cases have also been discovered linked to the Hillhead halls of residence at Aberdeen University, which NHS Grampian has been dealing with.

He added: “Shortly after we had the last Aberdeen City outbreak when the numbers fell, we were seeing two or three, maybe four cases a day coming into the system. We had 18 on Friday, so it definitely is on the rise.

“A lot of that has been university associated but that’s not providing us with as much difficulty as you would have thought. The universities have been very helpful to us in providing a list of names. We’ve pretty much tracked down all the contacts despite the difficulties.

“We’re getting tests back from the government system in good time just now, whereas last week it was sometimes three or four days before we were getting results. Virtually all (the results of) the tests dropping into our system are coming in within 24 hours.”