NHS Grampian records worst waiting times for treatment of child mental health issues

​New figures have revealed ​NHS Grampian has the worst record in Scotland for child mental health treatment times.

Official statistics from Information Services Division (ISD), for the quarter ending in September 2017, reveal 33% of patients – a total of 338 – were seen within 18 weeks between referral and treatment.

NHS Grampian is the country’s worst performing health board for treating young patients with a range of conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression.

The Scotland-wide average of 73.3% is down on the previous quarter at 80.7% and well short of the national target of 90%.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We continue to maintain access to patients requiring an urgent appointment (within seven days) or an emergency appointment (within 24 hours). There are currently 110 young people waiting over 18 weeks.”

Of those, 106 had already had their initial assessment – a Choice appointment – she said.

“Patients wait two to seven weeks for their Choice appointment,” the spokeswoman added.

“This is a very comprehensive assess-ment appointment lasting at least one hour.

“ISD figures only measure the second appointment, not the first, which has an impact on our performance against the target.

“We are in the process of recruiting nine additional clinical staff funded from our Scottish Government “Access Fund” allocation (£0.4m).”