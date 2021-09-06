NHS Grampian records over 500 Covid cases as nationwide case figures reach above 7,000

NHS Grampian have recorded over 500 positive Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Across the country, the latest government data reveals 7,065 people have tested positive for the virus.

That’s almost a jump of 700 cases on yesterday’s figure of 6,368.

771 were in hospital yesterday battling the virus, with 71 people in intensive care.

There were no new deaths recorded but the Scottish Government note that register offices are generally closed at weekends.