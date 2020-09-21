NHS Grampian psychological support hub set up in response to Covid-19 helps more than 1,400 people

More than 1,400 people have accessed psychological support from NHS Grampian due to a service setup to help those in need cope with issues around Covid 19.

The health board launched its virtual Psychological Resilience Hub, which was the first of its kind in Scotland, just days after lockdown was imposed, as virus cases rose across the country as well.

Since then people have referred themselves to the service which acts as “psychological first aid” to those struggling with changes and fears caused by the virus.

It aims to reduce distress, support staff to remain at work, reduce presentations to front line medical areas and prevent further psychological harm.

Dr Lynne Taylor, director of psychology, at NHS Grampian, said: “It’s been important to have this facility during this period because it has been much needed to be able to give people the extra support and psychological advice needed.

“There have been over 1,400 people used the service so far which has included parents of young children, adolescents, adults and staff – we have been able to help quite a lot really.

“The problem is the current situation is so unknown and so unexpected with no endpoint, if you are the kind of person who likes to feel in control, or have experienced trauma before, then the current climate is not going to be one where you do.”

Members of the public and staff self-refer themselves by filling in an on-line form.

They are then assigned to an appropriate clinician depending on the level of distress and they are experiencing.

Someone from the hub contacts then them and they can offer up to three sessions of support.

There are four levels of teams of staff providing support depending on level of distress.

At the start of lockdown there were more than 80 volunteers providing time to the service.

The service is now transitioning to a core clinical team with a smaller number of volunteers.

Lynne added: “As the phases of local lockdowns vary in coming months, and the unknown aspects of the virus and infection rates, the psychological impact for many is growing.

“The responses of individuals are unique and for many, they are coping well, but the service is there to support those who feel they need that extra bit of help

“When lockdown was lifted we were averaging 80-90 referrals a week but it now around 50 at the moment. A quarter are from staff and the rest are the public.

“Children tend to be coming for lower levels of support as they have been showing lower levels of stress but this has started to change since schools have gone back.

” The adults are tending to come in with the high levels of stress rather than the low. The staff have come in across all four levels pretty much equally – ranging from mild distress through to quite significant.

“The staff referrals went up very quickly to start with but now they have gone right down, the public ones weren’t going up initially but now they are.”

More than 97% of those using the service saying they found it useful, and more than 80% said they were better able to cope as a result of their virtual appointments.

Lynne said: “With the hub, we’ve had so much positive feedback about it from people who have never accessed that type of support before and found it to be really easy to speak to someone. It’s virtual and they can speak to someone from the comfort of their own home, at various times of the day and without having to travel to a clinic.

“Most people will notice as things go back to normal their emotions will go back to normal too and that should help.

“But all the data tells us we will need this facility for many more months and at the moment funding is in place for the admin teams and senior levels through to March 2021.”

For more information on the hub visit https://covid19.nhsgrampian.org/​