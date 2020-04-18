NHS Grampian prepared for extra pressures due to coronavirus

Health bosses have revealed they are “prepared and organised” for the additional pressures hospitals will face due to coronavirus.

NHS Grampian has moved to reassure the public that plans are in place to deal with an influx of patients during the pandemic.

The health board has a three-step system in place, called Operation Rainbow, explaining the actions that NHS Grampian will be taking over the next few months.

It was given the name because “rainbows are a symbol of light and hope”.

The plan aims to co-ordinate an NHS Grampian whole-system response to the Covid-19 crisis that “minimises harm, maintains safety, preserves lives and enables learning and recovery”.

Caroline Hiscox, nurse director at NHS Grampian, said: “Operation Rainbow is our plan for Covid-19. It covers every part of the health service and every aspect of care.

“It’s a very detailed plan because the situation we’re experiencing is new and we’ve had to change and adapt very quickly.

“We’re not complacent, this pandemic is like nothing we have experienced before but we are prepared and organised.”

The first step of the plan is to build an integrated whole system to care for coronavirus patients. Step two is to deliver essential non-Covid related services, and the third step is to separate Covid-19 and non-Covid healthcare.

Nick Fluck, medical director at NHS Grampian, said: “We think that peak demands in our hospitals will come in the next few weeks, but our hospitals will remain busy for some time after this.

“After this first peak, it is likely that cases will fall, but then they will rise again and fall again over a period of months as we change the rules around social distancing.

“It’s fair to say we need to plan for this over a period of many months rather than just weeks.”

Patients have been warned that regular services may be delivered in a different way over the foreseeable future.

Members of the public might be asked to take different routes or entrances at health facilities to ensure that patients are kept separate.

