NHS Grampian pledges to improve patient waiting times

NHS Grampian has insisted it is working to see patients as quickly as possible after new figures revealed it was the worst in Scotland for meeting a treatment time guideline.

Just over 61% of patients were seen in the Scottish Government’s target of 18 weeks of being referred in February and March, while in January the figure was 62%.

A total of 8,245 patients were seen later than 18 weeks after referral – a fall of 4% from the previous quarter when it was again the worst performing board for meeting the treatment guideline. The latest figures show the gap between NHS Grampian and the next worst board, NHS Lothian, growing to almost 10%.

However, health chiefs have moved to reassure patients it does treat them as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman said: “We want to assure the public we will always see people as quickly as possible but unfortunately, in some specialties, our waiting times are higher than we would like.

“This is due to long-standing issues in recruiting to some specialist medical and nursing vacancies.

“As people would rightly expect, our first priority is always to see urgent or emergency cases.

“That does mean those with more routine cases may have to wait longer.

“It is important to remind people that, if their condition worsens, they should contact their GP in the first instance so they can be reassessed.”

Professor Derek Bell, from the Royal College of Physicians, said: “Doctors across the Scottish NHS are working hard to deliver the quality treatment standard for patients.

“However, medical staff require more support if they are going to have a realistic chance of matching treatment times targets.”

Scottish Government Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We have been clear that all health boards must focus on those patients waiting the longest and those patents with the greatest clinical need, including cancer patients.

“We are working closely with health boards to support further improvements.”